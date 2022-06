BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting July 1 through Independence Day, Western New York skies will be lit up with fireworks. We've compiled a list of where to see them.

July 1, 2022

Town of Tonawanda

Kenney Field

2000 Colvin Boulevard

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

July 2, 2022

Salamanca

Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

877 Seneca Allegany Boulevard

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Gasport

Hartland Town Park

Landers Lane

Independence Day Celebration starts at 5 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk

July 3, 2022

Springville

Concord Community Park

12779 Buffalo Road

Fireworks at dusk

Batavia (July 1, 3)

Dwyer Stadium

$10- $12

Fireworks after Muckdogs game

Akron

Veterans Park

Buell Street

Fireworks at dusk

Cheektowaga

Cheektowaga Town Park

2600 Harlem Road

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Town of Niagara

Veterans Memorial Community Park

7000 Lockport Road

Fireworks at dusk

Ellicottville

Ellicottville's 2022 Summer Music Festival,

Holiday Valley

6557 Holiday Valley Road

$55 a person at gate

12 and under free at gate

July 4, 2022

Clarence

Great Pumpkin Farm

11199 Main Street

$10- $20 entry fee

Fireworks at dusk

City of Tonawanda

Renaissance Bridge

Between Main Street & Niagara Street

Fireworks at dusk

Dunkirk

Dunkirk Memorial Park

59 Lake Shore Drive W

Fireworks at dusk

Village of Lancaster

4th of July Celebration

West Main Street

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Village of Lakewood

Hartley Park

Terrace Avenue & Chautauqua Avenue

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Lockport

Outwater Park

Outwater Drive

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Lewiston

Bicentennial Fireworks Show

Lewiston Plateau

Fireworks at dusk

Olean

Olean Fire Department

542 N Union Street

Fireworks at dusk

Orchard Park

Orchard Park Middle School Campus

60 South Lincoln Avenue

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Wheatfield

Oppenheim County Park

2713 Niagara Falls Boulevard

Fireworks at dusk

Buffalo

Sahlens Field

1 James D. Griffin Plaza

Fireworks after Bisons game

Individual tickets start at $29

Lyndonville

Lyndonville High School

25 Housel Avenue

Fireworks at dusk

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls State Park

332 Prospect Street

Fireworks every night at 10 p.m. until October 10