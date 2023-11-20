Your expired COVID-19 test may still be usable under FDA shelf-life extension

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Laura Matthews, of Grand Island, opened an at-home COVID-19 test a few weeks ago she soon realized the test was expired. The expiration date read January 13, 2023.

"I called the toll free number," explained Matthews. She said she was told the shelf-life was extended up to six more months, but that still meant the tests were expired.

Matthews contacted 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz who discovered that the COVID-19 tests were extended by a year. According to the FDA's website multiple tests, including the one Matthews has, have an extended shelf-life of a year.

Here's how to discover if your at-home COVID-19 test has an extended shelf life:



Click here Once on that FDA webpage scroll down to find the COVID test you have If it doesn't say "Extended Expiration Date" do not use the test beyond the original expiration date on your test. If the expiration date has been extended for your test it will say "Extended Expiration Date" in the second column, next to your test. Click the hyperlink that says "Extended Expiration Date. It will lead you to a table of Lot Numbers Find the Lot Number on your test box, and match it to find the new expiration date

Note from the FDA: For lot numbers with (*), if your test has this lot number followed by additional letters, the expiration dates listed also apply. For example, a test with lot number COVSA1001, would have the same manufacture date as lot numbers COVSA1001-A or COVSA1001-HF. Lot numbers COVSA1001-A or COVSA1001-HF would have the same extended expiration date as COVSA1001 in the table above.

