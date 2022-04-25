Worst Roads: Changes coming to Route 31 in Lockport in 2023

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — With businesses, schools and homes lining West Avenue, it's nearly impossible to avoid Route 31 if you live in Lockport. It's also nearly impossible to avoid the many potholes that line the main artery connecting the community.

"Oh it's terrible. All you hear is bang bang bang bang," said Christopher Ventura, who's lived on West Ave. his entire life.

Drivers either slow down or swerve close to the sidewalk to avoid the many potholes. Driving the speed limit of 30 miles per hour can and has caused damage.

"Knocked my muffler off...couple hundred bucks," said Ventura.

Many of you sent us emails about this road to 7 Problem Solvers, some describing it as the worst they've ever seen. Others saying they can't believe no one's attempted to patch the area, but Mayor Michelle Roman tells me, the city has.

"We do get occasional calls and then we go out and repair a section or a pothole that is brought to our attention, those are just temporary fixes," said Roman.

This being a New York State Route, we reached out to the Department of Transportation, a spokesperson sent us this statement:

"The Department currently has a highway rehabilitation project scheduled on Route 31 from Park Avenue to Upper Mountain Road in the city and town of Lockport in Niagara County for a letting in early 2023. In the interim, the city of Lockport has maintenance responsibility under an Arterial Maintenance Agreement with NYSDOT." NYS DOT

Roman says the state has pushed this project back for several years, but was recently told the same and that they're currently in the design phase. With 2023 still many months away, it's on the city to make sure Rt. 31 is driveable.

The city will spend $20,000 to repair the worst area, near Prospect Street.

"Our crews have started to go out and do the patching. I don't know the exact date, but it's gonna be fairly soon," said Roman.

In the meantime, if you see a pothole that needs fixing, Roman says don't assume the city knows about it and reach out to the city clerk's office at 716-439-6776 or poates@lockportny.gov.

