Why you may not be getting vehicle registration renewal reminders in the mail anymore

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Blasdell woman recently contacted 7 Problem Solvers to address registration reminder emails from the DMV.

Kathy Rupert said she got an email from the DMV in December that said her registration was due on January 4. She admits she didn't open it. Rupert did open an email in February that said her registration was a month overdue. She paid it right away, but said reminders should also be sent by mail, especially for people who depend on the reliable paper method.

"There should still be paper sent to senior citizens, because they depend on that," said Rupert.

Rupert said her mother didn't get any reminders in the mail either.

The Erie County Clerk's Office said New York State is no longer regularly mailing paper reminders to renew your registration. The Clerk's Office said one online payment to renew your registration with the DMV will cancel paper reminders for good.

"We're upgrading our technology, but we have to make sure our senior citizens don't fall behind," said Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns. "We'll continue to make sure people have an opportunity to make an appointment."

Kearns urges you to call 716-858-8864 for any assistance renewing your registration.

You can also make an appointment online with the Erie County Auto Bureau. That link has information on how to send your registration renewal payment in a postage-paid envelope.

Kearns listed multiple reasons why you should renew your registration locally, compared to with the state DMV:



You can speak to a county worker over the phone quicker

Local outreach centers have in-person appointments available. Kearns said appointments have been taking 10 minutes

12.75% of the registration renewal fee goes back to Erie County roads, departments and more

Kearns said his office is in the early stages of developing a reminder system for registration renewals.