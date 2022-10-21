Why an Allegany County woman's monthly electric bill is more than 10x usual cost

WIRT, NY (WKBW) — It typically costs Rachel Werner between $100 and $200 per month to power her home in the Town of Wirt, which is why she was shocked to get an RG&E bill in July 2022 for $1,500.

"I wondered what was wrong," said Werner.

She called RG&E, and said she was told it was their mistake, "because the company they had outsourced to, to read the meters didn't have drivers."

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz contacted RG&E. An RG&E representative said the extra $1,400 that Werner was charged in July is an accumulated total from when the company temporarily suspended meter readings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The charge is the difference between estimated readings, and actual readings at a later date.

RG&E told Schwartz:

As part of safeguarding the health of customers and employees during the COVID pandemic, we temporally suspended meter reading. Like many companies post-COVID, we have been challenged with staffing shortages. We used estimated readings for several months for this customer. We have since been able to read the meter and the difference between the estimates and actual usage caused an increase in the bill. We are reaching out to the customer to review tools to help them manage the bill, including a payment plan option.



Customers can call us to make payment arrangements from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 888-315-1755 for NYSEG customers and at 877-266-3492 for RG&E customers. They can also enter into payment agreements, see balances, make payments and enroll in budgets at NYSEG.com and RGE.com RG&E

Werner said she can't afford the payment plans, and feels she should not have to pay any extra charges. She claims she never knew about the suspended meter readings. Werner said she was told her electric could be shut off.

