'Who's going to care about it then': Students, teacher reunite to unearth time capsule set to open in 2966

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At SUNY Buffalo State, outside of Bacon Hall, is a small square of cement marked "To Be Opened 2966."

It's a time capsule that was buried around 1963. Marie Syler and Laurie Besch say they put items in the capsule when they were 6th-grade students at the Campus School, which was located on Buffalo State's campus.

The Campus School has since closed, but the classmates have reconnected with their former teacher, Dr. Bill Licata, to unearth the artifacts.

"2966, who's going to care about it then? We still have people that still care about it now," said Seyler. "Even if they can dig it back up, and close it back up again, that would be fine."

Seyler reached out to 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz for help. He emailed a representative from both SUNY and Buffalo State University.

Schwartz did not hear back from SUNY, but a Buffalo State representative said the administration is open to looking into it.

Schwartz will be following this. If you have a consumer story email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com