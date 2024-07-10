'Who’s going to care in 1,000 years?': Students, teacher reunite after 60 years to get time capsule unearthed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On SUNY Buffalo State’s campus there's history above ground, and even below. Outside of Bacon Hall is a small square of cement in the grass, and in that cement is a blue marker that reads "TO BE OPENED 2966."

It's a time capsule that was buried around 1963. Marie Syler and Laurie Besch said they put items in the capsule when they were 6th grade students at the Campus School, which was on the Buffalo State's campus. The Campus School has since closed, but the classmates have reconnected with their teacher from the Campus School, Dr. Bill Licata, in an effort to unearth the artifacts.

"Even if they can dig it back up, and close it back up again you know that would be fine with us," said Seyler. "2966 who’s going to care about it then? We still have people that still care about it."

WKBW 1960's time capsule from the Campus School, which was on Buffalo State's campus

They don't remember exactly what's in the capsule, possibly at least one newspaper article, but said they remember when it was buried.

"I think it’s a wonderful idea," explained Dr. Licata. "It shows how involved these students were with their class."

WKBW Marie Seyler, Laurie Besch and their 5th grade teacher Dr, Bill Licata

Seyler reached out to 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz for help. Schwartz looked into who would be responsible to unearth a time capsule for a school that no longer exists. He emailed a representative from both SUNY and Buffalo State University.

Schwartz did not hear back from SUNY, but a Buffalo State representative said administration is open to looking at options of what to do with the capsule.

Seyler, Besch and Licata just hope upward progress can be made!

