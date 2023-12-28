'Who's going to be his voice?': West Seneca mother's fight to get help for teen son with autism and epilepsy

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WBKW) — Felix Galaviz of West Seneca is a creative teen who paints, draws, sews and constructs incredible figurines. However, his mother Kristina Galaviz said he doesn't get out of the house much while she works due to what she described as a lack of services.

The 19-year-old was born with autism, and a few years ago he was diagnosed with epilepsy after seizure episodes.

"He's extremely social," said Kristina, who also called him fun, sweet, and extremely lovable. "He wants to get out there, and meet friends, ride dirt bikes, swim."

Kristina said since moving to New York three years ago Felix has not been able to benefit from New York State services that would keep him engaged in activities or therapy.

"I'm more so looking for respite, something for him to go out and be around other children like himself," said Kristina. "He's in the house all day playing video games or on YouTube."

She said that's because she hasn't been able to find a service where staff can also provide him with his life-saving nasal spray medication if he has a seizure.

Kristina said she has had multiple meetings with New York State's Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, or OPWDD. She said she was told if Felix were to have a seizure while receiving therapy, the caretakers would not be able to administer the spray. Instead, they would have to call for an ambulance.

"Signed up for it three years, have not received one service," said Kristina.

Kristina said when she first moved to New York in 2020, living in the Town of Chili before West Seneca, she submitted paperwork to OPWDD. She said Felix was approved for services within a few months. Since then, she has been looking for answers for her son about where he can get services with medically certified staff.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz went to Kristina's home to meet Felix in August. After speaking with the family Schwartz emailed OPWDD and requested an interview with the office's commissioner Kerri Neifield to learn more.

Schwartz was instead sent this statement in August:

“Due to strict privacy rules we must adhere to, OPWDD cannot comment on the particulars of any person’s services. Each person who requests services must meet the eligibility requirements to receive OPWDD services and once deemed eligible, the person chooses a Care Coordination Organization and are assigned a Care Manager who helps them access needed services following an assessment of their strengths and needs. If the person is having difficulty accessing services working with their Care Manager, our regional office is available to assist them and will work closely with anyone experiencing an emergency need to get them the assistance they need.”

Schwartz requested another interview to learn about options for a teen who needs medically trained staff, he got this response:

“Once someone who is school-aged has established their eligibility and is working with a Care Manager, depending upon their needs they may be able to access a variety of services such as community habilitation, transition supports, family supports, family education and training, respite for their caregivers, crisis supports and clinical services. These supports and services can be provided through OPWDD’s strong provider-base model of care or via a self-directed model, depending on the person and family’s interest. Information about eligibility, selecting a care manager and the types of supports and services offered is available at opwdd.ny.gov. If someone is experiencing difficulty accessing services, we recommend they reach out to their regional office for assistance.”

Schwartz then followed up asking about staffing within OPWDD. He was told "Those with eligibility are encouraged to work with their Care Manager at the Care Coordination Organization they have selected to access the services they need. If they are having issues with accessing services, they should contact their Regional Office for assistance."

Schwartz is now taking this story to local lawmakers to get crucial help for Felix's future.

"He didn’t ask to be born this way," said Kristina. "It's my job to provide him with everything he needs. So if I'm going to fight to get it, I'm going to fight to get it."