West Seneca man says SUV had more issues after visit to local shop

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In August, Adam Dipietro brought his SUV into Mr. Tire in West Seneca to replace an alternator, but he said when the job was done the vehicle was in worse shape than it was before he brought it in.

"I'm like 'dude, what did you do to my van,'" said Dipietro.

Dipietro said when he first brought his van in for service, an employee at Mr. Tire told him it would take three to four hours to replace an alternator. Dipietro said he brought the new alternator.

"He's like. 'don't worry, I'll have it in a couple hours,'" said Dipietro. However, "a couple hours" turned into the next day, and Dipietro was given a vehicle to take home for the night.

The next morning Dipietro said the vehicle he was lent didn't start.

"I'm like, 'you got to be kidding me,'" exclaimed Dipietro.

The night after he first brought the SUV in, Dipietro said he returned to the shop to find his SUV still not fixed. He said he was told the alternator he bought wasn't good.

Dipietro said he started to lose confidence in the job being done, and said he finally picked up the SUV three days after first bringing it in for service.

Dipietro said his SUV had malfunctions that included various lights being on, a window not working and a leak. Dipietro said the manager at Mr. Tire told him it was like that before he brought the SUV in.

Dipietro called 7 Problem Solvers, and 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz went into Mr. Tire to speak with the same manager. Schwartz was also told the vehicle had issues before, but Dipietro denied that.

Schwartz was also told that Dipietro was notified that his vehicle was malfunctioning when he picked it up, but insisted on still taking it.

A manager also told Schwartz that Dipietro has zip ties holding multiple parts of his engine together, but Dipietro said it was only on one part.

He said he paid $375 for the alternator before going to Mr. Tire, but then had to go to another shop to fix more issues in his SUV. A receipt from that shop noted multiple issues with the SUV from broken to missing parts. His SUV was fixed for more than $1,500.

Schwartz contacted Monro, which owns Mr. Tire. The Rochester-based company told Schwartz that Dipietro can submit a receipt from the new shop, but there's no guarantee on any reimbursement.

Monro also sent an insurance company to look at Dipietro's SUV, and he is waiting to learn if the company will give him any of the $1,500 it cost to fix his SUV after visiting Mr. Tire.

In the meantime, if you need an issue looked into email Michael at 7 ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com

