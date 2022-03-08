West Seneca homeowner's frustration is through the roof with contractor

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Katie Crowley signed a contract on June 28 with a local contractor to install a metal roof on her home, more than eight months later it's still not done.

"Their first day working was November 30," said Crowley. "When they did come, it would be once or twice a week for a few hours."

Crowley spent thousands of dollars so far at this point, and said the owner of the company cashed the check immediately. She said he told her it was to purchase supplies.

The expected finished date kept getting pushed back. Crowley said sometimes workers would show up on the day the roof was supposed to be done, and admit they don't have supplies to finish.

"This has been one of the most frustrating situations of my life," said Crowley.

Crowley is now looking to hire another person to clean up the mess.