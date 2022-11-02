West Falls woman's image used as profile picture for another Facebook page

WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In August is when Mary Kleinsmith first saw the Facebook page that's using her picture as it's main profile picture, but not her name.

"I said holy cow, what is going on," explained Kleinsmith, who said she first saw the imposter Facebook user on a Facebook group that she oversees. Kleinsmith said the user blocked her, but the user was still trying to join a group she runs.

Kleinsmith told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz that she's concerned of the false reputation this could create, or what they can post with her face attached.

"Working in a Catholic school, and being a religious person myself, that could really get me in trouble," said Kleinsmith.

Kleinsmith said her friends reported this page close to a dozen times, as did she.

"[Facebook] said this isn't in violation of their standards, and they’re not going to take any action to take it down," explained Kleinsmith. "[Facebook] said I should contact this person and ask to take it down. How do I contact them if I'm blocked?"

According to Meta, the company that now owns Facebook, "it does not allow anyone to impersonate others by creating an account assuming to be or speak for another person or entity.

Schwartz contacted a representative who has helped with another 7 Problem Solvers report, and the team is looking into it.

Facebook did offer these resources to stay safe:



Facebook has dedicated teams and technologies to detect and block malicious activity.

If you do come across something suspicious on Facebook, please report it right away either by clicking the three dots in the upper right corner of a post or through the Help Center so that it can be reviewed

If you think your account may have been hacked, please visit facebook.com/hacked and you'll be guided through a step-by-step process to learn how to fix it.

Suspicious Content: If you come across a link or post that you think is suspicious, please report it to facebook.com/help/reportlinks [secure-web.cisco.com] .

If you have any consumer issues that could impact your safety, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com

