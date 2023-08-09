Tree concerns at Cheektowaga living complex

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in one Cheektowaga community said they constantly have lived in fear of the trees near their home falling. They called 7 Problem Solvers to look into what can be done.

"It’s a concern, because this place is all elderly and every time you turn around these trees are falling," said one resident who did no want to be named.

She said the trees, which are between their property and a privately owned lot, have toppled over.

Deborah Wesolek, who also lives there, said she's scared someone is going to get hurt.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz went to the property. A "private property" sign is on one of the trees. Schwartz is still waiting to hear back from the owner of that land.

