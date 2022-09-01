Watch Now
Town of Tonawanda woman stuck paying for mirror that she says plow took off

Posted at 7:53 AM, Sep 01, 2022
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In mid-December Tinamarie Gostomski had her late husband's truck parked on the street in front of her home. She recalled it being a rainy day, with snow on the way. She said there was also a car on the other side of the street, but it was legal for them to be there.

"The plows went down street, because they were salting," said Gostomski. "When they tried to go through, he hit the side view mirror, completely knocked the whole mirror right off."

Gostomski said she didn't see it happen, but learned about it after police officers came to her door to tell her. She said the Town of Tonawanda Supervisor was also there.

"They gave me information of where to submit the claim, and were all very apologetic," explained Gostomski. "I said okay, no big deal accidents happen."

Thinking she’d been reimbursed, Gostomski was surprised to get the claim back as denied.

"I was upset, you know I was very surprised by it," said Gostomski.

"There was no way he was going to fit between two cars," said Gostomski. "He could've stopped, knocked on my door, and said 'Hey, can you move it?'"

Plows have exemptions on the road as it's stated in New York's Vehicle and Traffic Law, 11-03(b). Gostomski said she would like to see this changed.

Since the accident, she did get her mirror fixed for $200, and ended up selling the truck. She is still hoping to be reimbursed for it.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz called the town's supervisor, and went to the office of the town's attorney regarding this matter. Schwartz is still waiting to hear back.

