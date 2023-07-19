Town of Tonawanda woman getting compensated after chair arrives damaged

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than a year ago Jeanette Hasenstab said she ordered a dining room set from Ashley Homestore, but one chair was delivered slightly damaged.

"If somebody sat there, and happened to put there hand on there they could get a sliver," said Hasenstab.

Hasenstab said a new seat was delivered for the chair, but that was damaged too. Hasenstab became more frustrated when ongoing calls to Ashley led to no resolution.

Hasenstab said she questioned a company representative. "I said how do you communicate!"

Hasentstab contacted 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz who messaged an Ashley representative. That employee told Schwartz that the company was waiting for Hasenstab to call back, but she never did. However Hasenstab said she has been the one calling consistently, without any answers.

Minutes after Schwartz spoke to an Ashley representative, Hasenstab got a call form the company. She was told she has the option to keep the chair, and receive a $75 compensation.

