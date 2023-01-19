Town of Tonawanda man seeks payment from National Grid settlement

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last year, National Grid settled a lawsuit to pay out $38.5 million to people who may have received an automated call from the company between March 9, 2011 and October 29, 2021. Michael Skalski said he does not remember getting these calls, but did get a postcard last year saying he was entitled to getting paid.

The lawsuit alleged that National Grid violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991 with the automated calls. National Grid said it did not, and settling was in the best interest for all.

“I filled out the back of the postcard with my name, address, phone number," explained Skalski. "I had to mail it in before May, and it was sent out on February 10, 2022.”

Skalski said he was told he would have the $50.09 check by the end of September, but in December he spoke with 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz about how he still had not received the check.

"No one calls me back," said Skalski, who then contacted 7 Problem Solvers. "I'd like everyone involved in this settlement to have their checks also."

Schwartz emailed a representative for National Grid, and was given a contact for an outside settlement administration company for Skalski to call. Schwartz is waiting to hear back.

