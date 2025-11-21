BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Denise McMichael Houston contacted 7 Problem Solvers, trying to resolve an issue with AT&T that she said started in May. That's when she said she went to the AT&T store at the Walden Galleria to upgrade her iPhone.

“[Employee] said you know, because you're getting an upgrade, you can get a free iPad and Apple Watch for $1 more a month," said McMichael Houston.

The longtime AT&T customer couldn't believe the promotion she was hearing, and said she asked the employee about it multiple times. She was also going to upgrade her granddaughter's iPhone.

“So I said if I get an iPhone 16 with [granddaughter's] phone, which was also a 13, can I get another iPad?" said McMichael Houston about her interaction at the store. "He tells me yes."

McMichael is retired on a fixed income, and said she can't afford her bill to be much more than her current bill, which was below $200. She felt assured that she'd be able to upgrade her and her granddaughter's, and get two iPads and two Apple Watches for only $1 each.

One month later, McMichael Houston said AT&T charged her more than $500, so she called the company.

WATCH: Buffalo woman claims she was misled into AT&T promotion

'Too good to be true': Buffalo woman claims she was misled into AT&T promotion

"They said the promotion doesn't take effect until two cycles in, but he didn't tell me that," explained McMichael Houston.

She said she tried returning the unopened iPads and Apple Watches, but was told she couldn't bring them back.

"I can't afford that," said McMichael Houston about the merchandise. She felt misled, so she called 7 Problem Solvers.

I looked over her bills at home and wrote to AT&T to get answers. A spokesperson said the situation is being looked into.

In a statement, AT&T said:

"We aim to make our offers clear and easy to understand so that all our customers can benefit from them. If there's ever any confusion, we are committed to working with our customers to resolve it and providing our full support. We will work with this customer to address her concerns."

We are awaiting an update.