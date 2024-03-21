'This is every day': Some residents on Grant Street without consistent heat and hot water for weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents living in a Buffalo apartment building have complained of the heat and hot water not consistently working for weeks.

The apartments sit above vacant storefronts on the corner of Grant Street and Ferguson Avenue.

"We got to boil water, buy water because you can't drink faucet water," said Finese Ware. "This is every day...It's usually on or off."

Ware lives with her roommate Miltonna Rucker, and Rucker's teen son. They said the hot water usually goes off at night, forcing them to create a schedule around the inconsistent hot water.

"We have to wash dishes before 5 o'clock," said Rucker. She said they even boil water to wash themselves.

"It's a hassle, it's a headache," said Ware.

Rucker said the heat also did not work in her apartment for about a year before it was fixed in January. Still, she said the heat has been inconsistent and she has had to rely on a space heater.

7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz went to the building, where a man opened his window and yelled out: "No heat, no hot water," and said it has been like that for weeks.

City of Buffalo Permit and Inspections Commissioner Cathy Amdur said the building is owned by Linwood Housing Preservation. A flyer on one of the front doors also has a logo of Southeastern Property Management

Schwartz called Linwood RedJackets Apartments, the name listed on a flyer in the building, and spoke to staff over the course of weeks.

He was told that they were waiting for parts to arrive. When Schwartz called on Tuesday, a staff member said it would get fixed. That staff member said he's not answering any more questions, before hanging up.

Commissioner Amdur told Schwartz on Tuesday:

"Our inspector has been in contact with the maintenance supervisor. They were waiting for parts to make the repair. There is currently a contractor on site replacing the control boards for two boilers. Space heaters were provided to tenants as needed while the owner waited for parts and made the repair."

Rucker and Ware showed Schwartz the mess outside the vacant storefront, right below where they live.

"Normally this is in our hallway," said Rucker. "Somebody has been sleeping here for weeks."

WKBW Apartments on Grant Street

As of Wednesday night, Rucker said the heat was working in her apartment, but not the hot water.

7 Problem Solvers continues to follow this story, but in the meantime, if you have any consumer issues email 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com