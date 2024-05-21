'They're flying': Neighbors in Amherst pushing for stop signs to address speeding on Sundridge

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors on Sundridge Drive in Amherst are frustrated with drivers speeding down their street.

"They're flying," said Linda, who did not want to use her last name. She lives on the corner of Sundridge and Florence Lane.

At that intersection, there are two stop signs, but only on Florence. Sundridge has a long stretch without stop signs, which Linda said leads to cars flying down.

"When buses stop, people are passing them," said Linda. "When [drivers] see you pulling out, and no stop sign there, they tend to race you to beat you."

She has started a petition to get stop signs installed on Sundridge.

A Town of Amherst spokesperson told 7 News that the intersection was last studied in 2020, and at the time stop signs weren't warranted. However since then a development has been completed nearby, and the town is looking to do a new study at that intersection soon.

Amherst Police told 7 News that officers have ticketed speeding drivers on Sundridge, and the department had also received speeding complaints. Amherst Police will be "taking appropriate enforcement in the area."

Linda also said the road outside her home on Sundridge is uneven, and when drivers speed by it is noisy. She is hoping the town can look into that too in the upcoming study.

If you need a problem looked into, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com