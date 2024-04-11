'The flag is beautiful': Miscommunication at senior complex in Town of Tonawanda sparks patriotic outrage

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of people who live at the Brighton Square Senior Apartments were outraged when they spoke to 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz about a flag policy at their complex.

In a recent newsletter from the apartment's management, Clover Communities, it said: "Please try to refrain from hanging anything on the deck including lighting and flags."

This does not go over well with the residents, many of whom are veterans like Bill Schwartzkopf.

"We love our American flag," said Schwartzkopf.

Sallie Browning, who was alive during World War II, said the flag is very meaningful to her.

"A person who is 92 years old like me is a little annoyed about the flag...just a little," explained Browning. "I have a beautiful home right over there, leave it alone."

Schwartz spoke to a representative from Clover who said the policy does not restrict tenants from displaying flags. The policy is to keep flags from being attached directly to the building or the front lawn due to safety concerns. Residents can still put flags in flower pots or display patriotism on their patios, just as long as it's not attached to the building.



State Senator Pamela Helming (R) has sponsored a bill that would allow tenants to display the American flag if a landlord ever tried to ban flags altogether.

