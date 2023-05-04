SOLVED: Problem Solvers gets refund for Buffalo woman who couldn't access Life Storage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Johnnie Mae Johnson, who was featured in last week's 7 Problem Solvers, is being refunded by Life Storage for the month of March.

Johnson told Problem Solver Michael Schwartz that she purchased a storage unit at Life Storage on Ellicott Street in Buffalo back in March for $159.

Johnson was moving out of her home and had to be out by March 15, but when she went there on March 14 and 15, the office was closed twice during business hours.

"It said closed due to staffing problems, but that's not my problem," Johnson explained to Schwartz last week.

Schwartz contacted Life Storage, and on Friday Johnson said she got a call from the company's regional Vice President.

"He saw the story on your Channel 7 Problem Solvers, said Johnson. "He said sorry I'm going through this problem, and would expedite a check for the month of March."

In addition to getting refunded for the one-month purchase of her storage unit, Johnson said she was also given two free months for any size unit at Life Storage in the future.

"If it wasn't for you guys, that wouldn't have happened, so I am deeply appreciative of this," said Johnson.

