SOLVED: Elevator broken for 2 weeks, fixed an hour after 7 Problem Solvers report

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — People who live at 270 Niagara Street in Buffalo contacted 7 Problem Solvers on Monday about an elevator that they said was broken for two weeks. 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz went there on Monday afternoon, and by Tuesday morning the issue was resolved.

The elevator is the only one in their building.

“There's a lot of elderly people here, and they need an elevator," said Maria Serrano, whose mother lives in the building.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz spoke to many residents, and then went to the property management office on Monday afternoon. He spoke to the property's assistant manager.

The assistant manager couldn't give Schwartz a clear answer on why the elevator wasn't fixed. The assistant manager said, "Were currently working on it...It is a process. We're currently under a new ownership."

While Schwartz waited to speak to the property manager, he received a call from Beacon Properties. The company sent him a statement on Monday night that said:

We have been working to address the ongoing elevator outage at Waterfront, and apologize for the inconvenience it has created for residents. The Niagara Square Campus has been in contact with the Buffalo Supervisor of Elevator Inspections, who is assisting in this manner. A technician is onsite today, and we hope to have the problem resolved shortly. We will provide additional information about the timeline for the necessary repairs as soon as possible Beacon Properties

30 minutes after this 7 Problem Solvers report aired, Schwartz got another email that said the elevator was back in service.

