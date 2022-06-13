Sherman couple's passport problem solved after reaching out to 7 Problem Solvers

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — John and Terry Long's family planned a trip to St. Lucia for the end of June. It was planned as John's sister was battling an aggressive form of colorectal cancer.

UPDATE: Since this story first aired Tuesday morning, the situation has been solved. John Long texted 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz to say that his wife's passport was delivered to their home on Thursday. Long said his wife was "on her way to Detroit for an appointment with the state department" as a last resort. He said Congressman Brian Higgins' office called, after seeing this report, to say it was on its way.

"It was to give her something to look forward to, and to help her through the tough time," said John Long.

Long's sister, Joyce Golden, was look forward to going to St. Lucia, but unfortunately passed away in January at the age of 62. Long said the family is going to now memorialize Joyce by bringing her ashes to St. Lucia.

They leave for St. Lucia on June 23rd, but Terry Long is still waiting for her passport to arrive. She told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz that there was an error when she renewed it in March. That led her to immediately reapplying.

"But here I am still waiting, to go get my passport," said Terry Long on Monday. "We've spent hours on the phone."

According to the U.S. State Department's website, Long's passport status is, "still processing."

Depending on time frame, there are different options when ordering your passport. Here's the processing options.

