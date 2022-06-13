Sherman couple facing a passport problem days before international trip to memorialize sister

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — John and Terry Long's family planned a trip to St. Lucia for the end of June. It was planned as John's sister was battling an aggressive form of colorectal cancer.

"It was to give her something to look forward to, and to help her through the tough time," said John Long.

Long's sister, Joyce Golden, was look forward to going to St. Lucia, but unfortunately passed away in January at the age of 62. Long said the family is going to now memorialize Joyce by bringing her ashes to St. Lucia.

John Long Joyce Golden

They leave for St. Lucia on June 23rd, but Terry Long is still waiting for her passport to arrive. She told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz that there was an error when she renewed it in March. That led her to immediately reapplying.

"But here I am still waiting, to go get my passport," said Terry Long. "We've spent hours on the phone."

According to the U.S. State Department's website, Long's passport status is, "still processing."

Depending on time frame, there are different options when ordering your passport. Here's the processing options.

Schwartz contacted the National Passport Information Center to hopefully get this resolved before their trip. We hope to bring you a resolution to this story.

In the meantime, if you have any consumer issue that you need help looking into, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com