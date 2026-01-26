WEST SENECA N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents at Oakridge Estates in West Seneca called 7 Problem Solvers frustrated that there’s been no hot water in their building on Center Road.

"I just want to take a hot shower," said Paul Przystal Jr.

Przystal Jr. said he and the seven other residents in the building got text updates that the hot water would be restored over the weekend, but that wasn’t the case. So he called 7 Problem Solvers.

WATCH: Residents in West Seneca apartment building go days without hot water

Residents in West Seneca apartment building go days without hot water

I called the management and was sent this statement:

Thank you for your inquiry. We became aware of an issue with our hot water service at the Oakridge Estates late on Friday afternoon. Since that time and throughout the weekend, we have been working with National Fuel to restore service. This issue did not affect our residents heating service.

Over the course of Saturday and Sunday, National Fuel was able restore service to 11 buildings. As of 2:30 PM Monday, National Fuel was on-site to restore service to the remaining 2 buildings. We expect full service will be restored by the close of business Monday.



I also called National Fuel, and they said they weren’t made aware of the issue in Przystal Jr.’s building until Monday morning. The management office said National Fuel was told about all buildings since the hot water went off on Friday.

National Fuel said:

To our knowledge and based on existing account records, neither the property ownership nor the LLC ownership had changed, and National Fuel had not been notified of any ownership change prior to late last week. When we contacted the property owner listed on the account, we were instructed to remove the properties from his name and shut off service.

The Oakridge and Center Roads properties have natural gas meters for hot water only, and those meters were locked on Friday, Jan. 23. Late that afternoon, a call was received from the current owner requesting that service be restored. Service to the Oakridge properties was turned back on Saturday, Jan. 24.

The Center Road property was not on the list of meters provided to restore service until a call was received this morning by National Fuel. A field services representative was dispatched this afternoon to restore service at Center Road.

It is imperative that National Fuel be notified whenever property ownership changes so we can update account contacts and avoid confusion or service interruptions.

Thankfully, the hot water was restored late Monday afternoon.