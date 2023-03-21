Residents in Buffalo's Packard Building feel trapped by broken elevator

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple people who live in the Packard Building in downtown Buffalo contacted 7 Problem Solvers on Monday about the elevator in their building, which they say has been broken for days. It's keeping them from going outside.

"I can't go no where," emphasized Larenz Pickens who has cerebral palsy, and uses a motorized wheelchair to move around. "It's like being trapped like an animal."

Pickens' neighbor Valencia Hall also uses a motorized wheelchair. Hall said she hasn't been able to leave the second floor in almost a week. Pickens said she missed two therapy appointments because of it.

"We’ve been complaining," explained Hall.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz called Regan Development, which owns the building. The company based out of Westchester County said they didn't get complaints about the elevator until the weekend, and someone was on the way over to fix it on Monday afternoon.

However, Hall, Pickens, and multiple other tenants told Schwartz they made consistent complaints to management beginning on Thursday.

When Schwartz went to the building shortly after first hearing the complaints on Monday, he saw an out-of-order sign on the lone elevator.

On Tuesday morning Hall said it remains out of order.

On Tuesday afternoon Schwartz spoke with a representative from The Michaels Organization, which manages the building. The representative expressed sympathy for the tenants. That representative said the company looks to learn lessons from this situation to improve availability and procedures for the residents. The representative added they are also reviewing emergency procedures for the building to better assist residents. Schwartz was told the company's regional manager is expected to contact Pickens and Hall directly.

"It's more than 2 of us in the building, we have seniors in the building and they can't walk up and down the stairs," explained Pickens. "They have trouble with their legs. I'm not just fighting for me, I'm fighting for all of us."

