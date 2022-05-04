Priceline apologizes to Buffalo woman for refund delay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At the end of February, Lilyan Hundley and her husband were set to fly from Buffalo to Las Vegas with a layover in Charlotte. Unfortunately an American Airlines delay led them to losing their first class seats there.

"We decided for my birthday we were going to do Vegas," explained Hundley.

On the morning of February 25, the Buffalo couple went to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport for their flight to Charlotte, North Carolina. Hundley said a maintenance delay caused them to land in North Carolina more than two hours behind schedule.

"We literally landed three minutes after our connecting flight left," said Hundley.

They waited 90 minutes at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport until they were able to rebook a flight to Vegas. They paid for first class tickets already, but since this was a new flight they couldn't get first class seats. Their hotel room was on the line too.

"If you get to Vegas after midnight you would lose your hotel," explained Hundley.

This time the cards played in their favor, and they got to Las Vegas just before midnight to enjoy the rest of their four-day trip.

"When I got home I called Priceline," said Hundley "They said call American Airlines. American Airlines said you have to call Priceline, and this made sense, because you paid through Priceline."

Hundley said for weeks she was put on hold for hours at a time, and didn't get called back.

"It's so beyond frustrating," expressed Hundley. "The only thing I could think of is going to Channel 7, because something has to give, and I mean...You did it!"

Two weeks ago 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz emailed Priceline on this matter. On Monday, the refund was issued to Hundley's credit card.

Priceline issuing this apology:

