Piles of branches left in front of dozens of Buffalo homes causing hazard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Driving on Millicent Avenue the past few weeks, you may have noticed the clear problem. Mounds of branches are stacked outside more than two dozen homes, and residents there say it has been that way for more than three weeks.

"It's like they came and did a big chop, and left everything here," said Ebony McCall. She said trees were cut on the block last month. "It's just this area, just our project area."

The piles are dense, with branches stacked high, and sticking out in the street.

McCall reached out to 7 Problem Solvers after she said it became a hazard for first responders, who helped her go to the hospital last month for a leg injury. The piles of branches even surrounded police officers, firefighters and EMT's as they responded to a 911 call a few homes down from McCall on Wednesday afternoon.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz contacted the management office for homes in McCall's neighborhood. Schwartz was told city crews was there multiple times, but wasn't collected.

Schwartz spoke to a 311 representative who said the piles of branches will be picked up no later than Thursday at 9 a.m.

