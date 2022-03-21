Orchard Park woman, who relies on Instacart, continues to wait more than 2 months for account to be unlocked

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since January 23 Kim Proctor, of Orchard Park, says her Instacart account has been locked for an unknown security reason.

"I really depend on the service, and need it," explained Proctor. She said health issues make it difficult to go to the grocery store, and she doesn't own a car. Proctor's family has taken her to get groceries recently, but she said she doesn't want to keep bothering them.

Proctor has been, "very pleased" with Instacart since she joined the shopping app in November, but has been very frustrated in the past two months.

"It's just ridiculous such a little problem can't be corrected in eight weeks," said a frustrated Proctor.

Proctor reached out to 7 Problem Solvers asking for help. She said she called the company 12-15 times, and even emailed back forms that the company told her to complete. Proctor said said she hasn't heard anything.

Last week 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz emailed Instacart, but has not heard back. On Monday, Schwartz called the company with Proctor on the line. A representative told them that the situation has been escalated and apologized. The representative said Proctor would get a call by Monday night, but unfortunately that did not happen.

