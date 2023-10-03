Oakfield couple getting runaround to repair front door

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dee and Lawrence Lamie, of Oakfield, contacted 7 Problem Solvers due to no resolutions for their broken screen door. They purchased it from Home Depot in Batavia back in 2021.

"When we bought it they said there's a five year warranty on the door," explained Lawrence Lamie.

The Lamie's said part of the door broke in March. They went back to Home Depot in Batavia. The couple said they were told that Andersen Windows and Doors would not replace the door.

Dee and Lawrence Lamie said they spoke to Andersen at least three times, but the company kept sending them the wrong parts to fix the door.

"They finally said, 'Well we don't make that door you have to call the Philippines,'" explained Lawrence Lamie.

Andersen's headquarters are in Minnesota, but the company does have a location in the Philippines according to its website.

The Lamies said they spoke to someone in the Philippines, but don't know how that person was affiliated with Andersen.

Unfortunately, the Lamies said they were sent more wrong parts from the Philippines.

"We said okay this is enough, so then we contacted you sir," Lawrence Lamie told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz.

Schwartz emailed Home Depot's corporate communications department. An employee wrote back, and said he has a team working on it.

Schwartz is still waiting to hear back from Andersen.

