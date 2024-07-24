NYSEG continues to install smart meters for customers, says it will not impact bill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last week 7 Problem Solvers looked into why customers were complaining of high NYSEG Bills.

Many customers told 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz that their energy usage didn't change within the last yet, but their bills were higher after a smart meter was installed at their home.

A smart meter is a module that NYSEG has installed for more than 50,000 customers in the Western New York area so far. It measures the actual energy usage by a customer, and then transmits that information back to NYSEG for accurate billing.

"In five years we've lived here the bill has never been this high," said Lauren Rogers, of Alden.

Rogers told Schwartz about a recent $433 bill that she got from NYSEG. Rogers called NYSEG, and she said an error was found with her bill. It was lowered to around $200, but Rogers said that it was still high compared to her past bills.

Since the story first aired last week, a handful of other NYSEG customers have wrote to 7 Problem Solvers about their bills.

Christine, wrote that she lives alone, yet her recent bill is higher compared to when she she used to live with her mom a few years ago. She emailed 7 Problem Solvers and said, "Went up to $214, from around $100-$120."

Schwartz also came across customers who said their bills have not changed since a smart meter was installed.

One customer said her bills, “have been lower or right around my normal. Definitely not higher.” Another customer said, "It's not the meters."

“The main purpose of a smart meter is to measure accurate readings," said Shelby Cohen, NYSEG Senior Manager for Communications.

Cohen said your bill could be higher for multiple reasons, which include:



Using older appliances

Pool pumps and window A/C units can drive up energy usage

Increased seasonal usage based on heat or cold weather

Increased natural gas costs

Discrepancies between estimated and actual readings

You can calculate your energy costs by viewing NYSEG Prices.

Cohen said customers are not being charged for smart meters, and don't need to do anything if their meter is located outside their home. If a meter is located inside, Cohen said a NYSEG employee will leave a card to set up a smart meter installation appointment. Cohen encourages customers with billing issues to call 1-800-572-1111 or learn more about smart meters on NYSEG's website.

Cohen said all smart meter installation for NYSEG customers in the Western New York area is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. However if you choose to not get a smart meter NYSEG will charge customers a $13.47 monthly opt-out fee.

