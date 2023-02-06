NYS to send North Tonawanda woman's unemployment money after it was missing for nearly two years

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — At the start of the pandemic, Janine Kornaker of North Tonawanda applied for unemployment but has had issues getting paid.

After waiting nearly two years for around $12,000 in owed unemployment checks, Kornaker contacted 7 Problem Solvers for help.

"My girlfriend said, 'Why don’t you call that Channel Problem Solver to see if something can be done," Kornaker said.

She contacted a state lawmaker, detectives, and even an attorney, but hasn't received any answers.

Kornaker said after losing her job as a truck driver in March 2020, the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she filed for unemployment. However, Kornaker said payments were delayed because the state's office told her nothing was ever filed on their end.

Kornaker said she got her first unemployment check in September 2020. Payment continued each week for a few months until the spring of 2021.

"All of a sudden my checks just stopped," said Kornaker.

Her husband's unemployment checks were coming through, but not hers.

"I literally called sometimes 60-70 times in one week and didn’t get through," explained Kornaker. "It got frustrating."

"Next phone call they said I got hacked," said Kornaker. "I said 'What do you mean I got hacked?"

Kornaker said she was told by the New York State Office of Unemployment that staff there didn't know how she was hacked, but she later found out she wasn't the only one.

In May 2021 Kornaker received letters from the state, stating her unemployment payments went into a bank account - but it wasn't her account.

Kornaker said when she called the state's unemployment office asking for it to be fixed, she was told it wasn't their problem.

"It’s a mess," said Kornaker.

Kornaker is missing $12,000 in unaccounted-for unemployment checks.

"This has put me in debt," said Kornaker, whose credit score also dropped. "I couldn’t pay my bills. My husband makes money, but we couldn’t pay bills."

Schwartz contacted New York State last week. In less than 15 minutes he was answered by a representative who asked for Kornaker's information.

On Thursday, Kornaker said she received a call from state unemployment apologizing for her ordeal.

Kornaker was told she should receive a $12,000 check in the coming weeks.

If you think you're a victim of unemployment fraud, you can click here to report it.

As Kornaker waits for the check, if you have a consumer issue that you want to be addressed on 7 Problem Solvers, you can email Michael Schwartz at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com

