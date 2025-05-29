'No one will listen': Alden residents fighting to clear neglected property

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors who live near the intersection of Alaura Drive and Broadway in Alden have taken their complaints to 7 Problem Solvers about a neglected property in the neighborhood.

They take pride in keeping up their properties, but feel this "eyesore" is tarnishing their neighborhood.

WKBW Neglected yard in Alden

"We've been trying to get somebody to come here and do something about this property for a long time," said Andy Szajta, who lives nearby.

WKBW Andy Szajta

The property spans multiple lots. Structures with holes are surrounded by more than two dozen cars buried in weeds. Almost every car I saw has a smashed window, and some of the doors are open. One garage designates the property as a Registered Motor Vehicle Dealer.

WKBW Hole in roof of structure

WKBW Smashed back window of car

"There's glass in the road," said Meghan Shanely, who lives down the block from the property. "We never walk down that way."

WKBW Meghan Shanely

Neighbors told me they've seen people wandering onto the property

"If somebody gets hurt or gets killed, who's gonna be responsible for that?" said Mike Walzak, who has lived in this neighborhood since the 80s. "It's been like that for probably 25 years."

He said his wife has been vocal in advocating for the safety of the kids and families who live nearby.

WKBW Mike Walzak

"No one will listen," said Sarah Michalek, who stopped to talk to me while I was near the yard. "Finally, thank you...We have a beautiful neighborhood. It's a great place for kids...It's always been a concern, and it's a concern that nothing is being done by the town."

WKBW Sarah Michaelek

However the Town of Alden said that's not the case.

“The suggestion that the Town has not done anything concerning the situation with Mr. Weber and his property is simply untrue. The Town has vigorously prosecuted this matter from the start spending years in back-and-forth litigation in Town Court. The proceedings ultimately resolved with a judgment against Mr. Weber, who appealed that outcome. The appeal is currently pending. The Town will continue to defend its actions and will ask the appellate court to affirm the Town Court’s judgment against Mr. Weber. Because this is still in litigation, I am not at liberty to discuss the matter further. You should refer all future communications on this matter to our counsel, Henry Zomerfeld, at Hodgson Russ LLP.”

Court records show that a court imposed more than $300,000 to the owner of this property in the past. Other court records show that the owner is connected to another similar property in the Town of Pavilion.

WKBW Car on lot in Alden

