Niagara Falls woman racks up $33,000 E-ZPass bill, says she was never notified of issues

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — At the end of October Tasha Huffman said she got an E-ZPass bill in the mail for $143.84, it was for unpaid tolls and late fees. Huffman was confused, and said she thought her E-ZPass had been functioning. She said she was then told she owed $33,000 in fees, and her vehicle's registration was suspended.

"It made no sense at all," said Huffman. "I was like how?"

Huffman said she first called E-ZPass the day she got the bill, and a representative said her $143.84 charge was $1,000, then the next day $33,000.

"Now [E-ZPass] told me we will settle it for $9,000," said Huffman. "First I was told $,1000 then $33,000 now $9,000!"

Huffman contacted 7 News, and 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz looked into it. He called the New York State Thruway Authority, and a representative told him the $33,000 charge accumulation is accurate from years worth of tolls.

Huffman said she was never notified of any issues prior to this, and didn't change her address during those years.

Huffman requested documentation that would show the $33,000 in charges. She said an E-ZPass representative said that will be done, but Huffman hasn't received anything in three weeks.

"They never gave me a reason why [the E-ZPass] stopped working," explained Huffman.

Schwartz also contacted New York State Senator Robert Ortt's Office. Ortt's office contacted Huffman on Wednesday to learn more.

The New York State Thruway Authority says it looks to work with customers. If you have a consumer issue you need solved, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com