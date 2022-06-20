Niagara Falls woman pays thousands of dollars for fence that company never built

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the middle of May Kathy Aul hired Henry Tree Removal and Fence Installation to replace fences in her yard. The fences were taken down, but never replaced.

"There was a flyer put in my mailbox," said Aul bout how she learned about the company.

Aul said Jim Wilson, of Henry Tree Removal and Fence Installation, came over after she contacted him.

"They started working, and I said, 'Wait a minute, we haven't even done a contract yet,'" said Aul.

Aul and Wilson signed a contract on May 22, 2022. It outlined the work that was to be done. The wood fence on one side was to be replaced with a chain-linked fence, and the chain-linked fence in the back of the yard was to be moved a few feet closer to her home.

Aul paid Wilson $3,000 cash up front. Aul said she was told that was to buy supplies. The total cost of the job was $4,500, and was supposed to be completed on May 25.

"He asked me for $3,000 for supplies...I do not have one piece of supply on my property to this day," said Aul on Monday.

Aul said Wilson and workers came to her property three other times after the contract was signed. The fences on both sides were removed, but after that communication dwindled.

"He wasn't showing up," said Aul. "I wrote him everyday, and I texted him."

Aul has hand written log of each day since hiring Wilson. She noted the time workers showed up, and what was done in her backyard. She even took pictures.

Aul showed 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz her text conversation with Wilson. She asked for her money back, but he never responded.

Schwartz called Wilson on Wednesday, but didn't hear back until Monday. Wilson said Aul never wanted him to finish the job after he removed the old fences. He said Aul didn't want to pay for part of the removal process, but Aul said he wasn't communicating with her to finish the job. Wilson declined an interview.

"This really broke my heart that someone can lay their head down at night, and take $3,000 from somebody and not do anything," said Aul.

Wilson told Schwartz he wants the remaining payment for the fence or he will take Aul to court. Schwartz called the attorney that Wilson said represented him. The local attorney said he never heard of Wilson.

Aul said she regrets not researching the company before hiring.

The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York reminds you of these three points:



DIVIDE PAYMENTS IN THIRDS - Pay a third of the payment before, halfway through, and once the job is done NO CASH - Avoid cash payments, especially up front. Instead use a payment method that can be traced REVIEW CONTRACT - Go over the contract so everything is laid out, and there's no misunderstandings or hidden fees

7 Problem Solvers will update you on this situation if anything is resolved. In the meantime, if you have any consumer issues email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com.