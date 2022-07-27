Niagara Falls woman concerned about tilted garage next door

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls woman is concerned for what she calls the "hazard" next to her home. Renee Carline called 7 Problem Solvers about her neighbor's garage, which is off balance.

"I'd like it torn down," said Carline.

She said she called City of Niagara Falls officials multiple times over the past years, but hasn't gotten results.

"I've called numerous times, and nothing is being done," explained Carline. "I'm afraid it's a hazard, and I'm concerned for my garage."

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz called Niagara Falls Code Enforcement. A representative said the dilapidated garage is not up to code, and the first report that they have on it is from last December. The city says an inspector was there on July 3 to give a violation.

The owner of the home next to Carline now has until Tuesday, 30 days since the violation, to fix the situation or else there will be a fine.