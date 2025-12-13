Niagara Falls resident raises concerns after tree from condemned home damaged his deck

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Randy Dullen and his wife have lived on Welch Avenue in Niagara Falls since 2001, but now they're afraid to sleep in their own bedroom because of the tree next door.

The tree stands in the backyard of a home that was condemned in July. The backyard is full of tangled branches and weeds, and the tree itself has branches that hang over their home.

Dullen said he's been calling the City of Niagara Falls for more than two years about this tree, foreshadowing the potential danger.

"I've gone to city hall several times over the past two to three years," explained Dullen, but he said nothing has been done.

Then a few months ago, large branches fell off, piercing the roof of his garage. Dullen had to pay for the damage.

Then last month, these massive branches crushed his deck.

"$6,000 worth of damage according to my insurance company," said Dullen.

Dullen said he also spoke to the Niagara Falls Department of Public Works, and said code inspectors were out to the property, but nothing has been done to address the safety concerns.

"Very frustrating, I don't know what to do," explained Dullen.

He called 7 Problem Solvers, and while at his home, I called the Niagara Falls Mayor's Office.

I got a call back from Niagara Falls City Administrator Anthony Restaino, who left me a message. I called back, awaiting to hear back on a resolution.