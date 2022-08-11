Watch Now
NewsLocal News7 Problem Solvers

Actions

Niagara Falls man trying to get $22,000 back from contractor

Niagara Falls man trying to get money back
WKBW
Niagara Falls man trying to get money back
Posted at 10:19 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 10:37:25-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In February 2020 Frank Marra says he hired Barnett Construction to extend a back room on his Niagara Falls home and gave him $22,000 in cash up front.

"It should've realized it was a red flag, but it wasn't," said Marra.

In the next few weeks Marra said the company owner, Tom Barnett, brought a dumpster to his home. However, Marra said that's as far as work went

"He did nothing," said Marra who then fired Barnett.

Marra asked for his $22,000 back, but said Barnett never came through so he sued him. Mara hired an attorney, and a deposition was arranged. Marra said Barnett never showed up.

"I was in shock you show up for deposition, and nothing happens to you," said Marra, who added the hat Barnett didn't show up for another rescheduled deposition.

In 2021 a state Supreme Court judge in Niagara County ordered Barnett to pay Marra back the $22,000. Marra told 7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz that he and his wife have not seen a penny.

"We're retired, we live off social security, no pension just my savings," said Marra. "That's a hell of a hit $22,000."

Schwartz called Barnett who said Marra can go "(Expletive) off." He then hung up on Schwartz.

The Better Business Bureau urges you to write a review for companies that you hire or fire on BBB.org. The BBB has investigators that use those reviews to work with businesses to correct complaints, handle licensing issues and monitor government actions.

If you have a problem you want looked into, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Contact 7 Problem Solvers
Have a problem you need help getting solved? Fill out this form so that Michael Schwartz and the 7 Problem Solvers team can take a look.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United