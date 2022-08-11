Niagara Falls man trying to get $22,000 back from contractor

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In February 2020 Frank Marra says he hired Barnett Construction to extend a back room on his Niagara Falls home and gave him $22,000 in cash up front.

"It should've realized it was a red flag, but it wasn't," said Marra.

In the next few weeks Marra said the company owner, Tom Barnett, brought a dumpster to his home. However, Marra said that's as far as work went

"He did nothing," said Marra who then fired Barnett.

Marra asked for his $22,000 back, but said Barnett never came through so he sued him. Mara hired an attorney, and a deposition was arranged. Marra said Barnett never showed up.

"I was in shock you show up for deposition, and nothing happens to you," said Marra, who added the hat Barnett didn't show up for another rescheduled deposition.

In 2021 a state Supreme Court judge in Niagara County ordered Barnett to pay Marra back the $22,000. Marra told 7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz that he and his wife have not seen a penny.

"We're retired, we live off social security, no pension just my savings," said Marra. "That's a hell of a hit $22,000."

Schwartz called Barnett who said Marra can go "(Expletive) off." He then hung up on Schwartz.

