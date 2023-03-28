Niagara Falls couple's concern with empty home on Cudaback Avenue

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Michael Slota has lived on Cudaback Avenue in Niagara Falls his whole life. He was born in the home across the street from where he and his wife now live, but lately there has been an issue on his block that hits close to his home.

"Been a wonderful neighborhood, except we got a few problems," said Slota, referring to the house next door.

The house that Slota lives next to is a duplex that's almost 100 years old. No one lives inside, and Slota said it has been that way for months.

"The place is just a total wreck," explained Slota, who said he still sees people going into the structure. "I worry about fire definitely."

"People are sneaking in, sneaking out," said Slota. "We smell pot, we smell weird smells. I don’t know what else to do."

Slota also said the duplex has had garbage piles outside, which has attracted rodents. Some of the garbage has been cleaned, but empty bottles and cans remain on the lawn.

"I have to live next to this, and my way of life is really upsetting," explained Slota. "I have family that come over, and said I should move...Why should I have to move because of this? It should have to move."

When 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz went to Slota's home, he saw many broken windows from the top to bottom, and sheets over windows and doors. One side of the duplex has a wooden board over the door.

"We've called the city, councilmen, the neighbors have tried," explained Slota. "I'd like to see the place boarded up."

Schwartz contacted the City of Niagara Falls, and a city spokesman said the city's hands are just about tied since this is a private property owned by a landlord based in New York City.

Slota said he has called the police in the past when he saw people inside. A city spokesman said police have been to the duplex multiple times, at least twice just this month, but found no one inside or any signs of people staying there.

Schwartz then got in contact with the landlord. The landlord said previous tenants weren’t paying rent, which has led to legal issues, but he looks to clean up this house "soon."

The landlord said he has been having trouble getting in touch with the duplex's property manager who is in Niagara Falls.

