New organization looks to help veteran after seeing 7 Problem Solver report

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Haley McDougall and Hayatte Abebe started Hope4Homes last month to give back to people in Buffalo, including veterans in need. So when they heard about Thursday's 7 Problem Solver report about James Moyé, a veteran being forced out of the home that he thought had been his for 26 years, they had to step in.

"That's the one thing Buffalo is great at, the sense of community," said McDougall, of Cheektowaga.

"We just want to help," said Abebe, of Tonawanda. "We watched the story and were like this is a great time to start the organization, and give back to someone in need."

Hope4Homes sells bracelets, and now both women want to give some of the proceeds to Moyé.

"It broke my heart knowing he’s a veteran and served out country, and he has done his part," said McDougall. They also said they want to start a collection for Moyé, so the community can donate basic necessities.

You can purchase bracelets by emailing hope4homesbuffalo@gmail.com

Schwartz also contacted an attorney regarding adverse possession, he said it would not help Moyé in this situation.