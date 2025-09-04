New menu items at Highmark pay tribute to players and final season at stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Delaware North culinary staff at Highmark Stadium has been working this off-season to deliver some new menu items for the upcoming Buffalo Bills season.
There's three new sandwiches, in select locations of the stadium, that honor Josh Allen, Dion Dawkins and Dawson Knox.
The Dawkside
This Jerk Chicken sandwich is named after Bills OL Dion Dawkins. It's seasoned well, and is topped with mango pineapple salsa with cilantro aioli on a pretzel roll
Pork Knox
This sub is pretty self-explanatory, named after Bills TE Dawson Knox. It includes pulled pork, crispy onion and jalapenos.
MVP 17
This most valuable sandwich is served in a special MVP17 box for the reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen. It features flank steak, jalapeno relish, onion rings, onion aiolo and arugula.
Battle Boat
The Battle Boat returns to Highmark Stadium this season. The two-foot-long waffle fry basket pays tribute to both the Bills and their opponent.
This Sunday night’s version:
Buffalo side (Lazy pierogi): Kielbasa, cabbage, bacon, onions, Weber’s mustard, horseradish
Baltimore side: Salmon, tomato, spring mix, lemon aioli