Neighbor's neglect leads to unwelcomed guests and fine by City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since 2021 Renee Wiley has been dealing with rats just feet away from her home on Dorris Avenue.

Wiley, who takes care of her property, said the house next door consistently has garbage bins open outside, which leads to the unwelcomed guests digging through bags of trash and food.

Wiley and other neighbors are frustrated because they are being impacted by the neighbor's neglect.

"I can't really sit in the back, because I don’t want rats running across," said Wiley, who has been calling 311 since 2021. Even with complaints made, Wiley said nothing has been done.

She called 7 Problem Solvers last year and showed 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz the images she took on her phone. Wiley has multiple images of rats and garbage left just inches from her home.

Schwartz contacted Lovejoy Councilman Bryan Bollman, who expressed frustration with the neglect.

Bollman said this issue has gone to housing court, but just three weeks ago a city inspector revisited the property and issued a fine for the lack of upkeep.

Schwartz was able to get in touch with the property manager who said he is working with Buffalo to monitor the property closer. He told Schwartz he is in the process of evicting the tenant, which could take months.

In the meantime, he told Schwartz if there is any mess outside, he will clean it up. The property manager said he looks to have a new person move into the home, to take better care of it for everyone's sake.

if you have a problem you need help getting answers for, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com