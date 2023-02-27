Mattress company sleeping on answering Niagara Falls couple

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In August Dorothy Owens and her husband said they bought a reclining mattress and frame from Personal Comfort, but has never been able to get the company to assemble it. They requested the service to put the bed together, but said no one ever showed up.

"Mattress has never been put together, it's still in the box," explained Owens, who said she had to purchase a new mattress.

"Now we want them to take the mattress back," explained Owens. "You have 120 days to sleep on this mattress, we have not slept on the mattress the past 120 days."

Owens said she was planning to finance the mattress, and the service fee to have it assembled, but hasn't paid anything since the mattress wasn't assembled in her home. She said she contacted the company at least ten times, but has only been told that someone will get back to her. All she wants is the mattress to be picked up, and bills to stop.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz has contacted the company multiple times, but hasn't heard back.

"They keep telling they’ll get back to you and they’re not, but they want a payment," said Owens.

7 Problem Solvers hopes to hear back soon, but in the meantime if you need help with a consumer issue, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com

