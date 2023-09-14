Mail mix-up leads to tax bill late fee for Cheektowaga man

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — From October to April Jim Martin, of Cheektowaga, lives in Florida. Since 2016 he has had his mail successfully transferred to his Florida home, until this year.

"Usually they’re forwarded, and I pay them right on time," explained Martin.



Martin said he filled the proper forms for a temporary change of address. However he came back home from Florida in April, he was met with a Cheektowaga tax bill waiting for him.



"The tax receiver did their job they mailed it out," explained Martin. "The Post Office did not by not putting the return thing on it."

Martin paid a $186 late fee to the Town of Cheektowaga, but when he requested a reimbursement from USPS it was denied.

"[Post Office] said that’s not my problem you should've paid bill," explained Martin.

He tried getting the decision reversed, and even asked for help from Congressman Brian Higgins. In a letter to Higgins the USPS wrote that Martin's temporary address was known, but "Regrettably, there are no provisions for reimbursing Mr. Martin for any consequential expenses."

Martin then contacted 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz, who emailed a USPS representative. Schwartz was told:

Regrettably, the customer’s mailpiece did not qualify for an indemnity claim. The Postal Service extends a sincere apology to the customer.

More information on indemnity claims is available online at https://www.usps.com/help/claims.htm [usps.com].

Martin feels it's the principle that matters here, and hopes this doesn't happen to anyone else.

