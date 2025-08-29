Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lockport couple given more time after they originally only had 3 months to move from mobile home

Jennifer and Anthony Agros enjoy renting their home in Lockport, but they were shocked when they got a letter from the rental company saying to either buy the home or move.
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jennifer and Anthony Agros have enjoyed the last five years renting their home in The Woodlands mobile home park in Lockport. However, recently they got a letter saying their unit would no longer be available to rent come January 1, so buy it or move.

"I was shocked," said Anthony Agros. "It came out of nowhere, and we now have to figure out what we're going to do before the end of the year."

They felt blindsided by the letter and have been scrambling to find a new place to move to with their 14-year-old son. The couple said they're having trouble finding options in Lockport that are as affordable and fixed-up as well as their home now.

"We feel people in good standing should be able to stay as long as they want to keep renting," said Jennifer Agros.

The couple met with management on Friday morning.

"They didn't even want to work with us on a month-to-month extension to get through the winter," said Jennifer Agros.

However, that changed after I called the mobile home park.

The leasing office had no comment, and I was transferred to a legal representative of MyMHCommunity.com, which owns the property.

A company rep sent me the email below by Friday afternoon.

Jennifer said they gave her an extra year, until January 1, 2027, to find another place to move to. Her house will be sold after that, and she does still have the option to buy it.

"Thank you again because I don't think without your intervention this would've happened," said Jennifer.

