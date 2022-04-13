Buffalo landlord warned after roof repair leaves neighbor with a mess

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBKW) — On Monday the roof on the two-unit home at 468 Fargo Avenue in Buffalo started to be repaired. The current tenant and neighbor, however, said the work came with no notice. It left the neighbor's driveway with a temporary mess that should never have been there in the first place.

7 Problem Solvers was called to 468 Fargo Avenue in February after speaking with former tenant Jackie Martinez who had issues with the property owners.

The legal battle continues between Martinez and Preischel Realty, even though Martinez doesn't live there anymore. Martinez was back in court on Wednesday morning in the fight to a security deposit back from the landlords. On Wednesday the case was moved to August to be further addressed.

The two-unit home is owned by 468 Fargo LLC, which is owned by Joe Preischel, the same owner as Preischel Realty.

Last month, Preischel told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz over the phone that the roof there had issues prior to him acquiring the property. He told Schwartz work was delayed on the roof, but wouldn't say why.

On Monday Schwartz was called to the neighborhood to see the roof was being repaired. Shingles on the neighbor's driveway blocked a car from getting through, and the family that lives there said they were never told. The tenants at 468 said they weren't notified of work either.

There was digital file of the permit to repair the roof, but nothing was posted on the property. Schwartz alerted Buffalo City Council member David Rivera about the neighbor's frustration. Rivera then sent a city inspector to the property. He called Preischel and gave him until Wednesday to make sure the neighbor's driveway was cleaned.

By Tuesday morning it was all swept up, and Preischel told the neighbor on Monday he would pay for any damage that roof debris caused.

