'Just want somebody to install it': Getzville couple waiting months for LG dishwasher to be installed

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — In March, Kathleen Burch and her husband got a new LG dishwasher, but it started giving them consistent trouble.

"So LG decided to declare it a lemon," said Burch.

Burch said LG sent a new dishwasher to be installed. It was delivered by a company called RXO.

"One [RXO] guy came in the kitchen, and said I can't install it, your shut-off valve is in the basement, and we’re not allowed to go into the basement," explained Burch.

Burch called LG who sent RXO out again, but the staff could not go into the basement. Burch said time went by, and the new dishwasher remains in her garage.

Burch called LG and escalated the situation a few weeks ago, but didn't hear from the company for weeks. So she contacted 7 Problem Solvers.

"I just want somebody to install it," said Burch with frustration.

7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz emailed LG media representatives. Shortly after, Burch said she got a call from LG saying the company will pay for a plumber to install the dishwasher, covering up to $300.

