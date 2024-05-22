'It's very high': Neighbors voice concerns about overgrown grass in empty lots in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Carolyn Council lives next to an empty lot on Dorris Avenue owned by the City of Buffalo.

She has lived in her home for more than 20 years and said the grass in that lot has never been as tall as it is now.

"I'm concerned about rats, because they're all over the place," said Council.

Tall grass offers hiding places that are attractive to rats, and ticks love shade there. Council said this is why she doesn't use her backyard right now, because it's next to the overgrown lot.

The grass has grown taller than 4 feet in some spots and borders the sidewalk on both sides.

"I'm only 4'10"," said Council.

"Definitely seen a couple of rats run through," said Jared Yost. He lives on the other side of the vacant lot.

"It's also quite difficult with my dog having to walk her through that," explained Yost.

"A lot of grass over there," said Barbara Taylor, who also lives near an overgrown lot on Dorris.

7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz also went to Cornwall Avenue, in Buffalo's Masten District. It has many overgrown vacant lots that are owned by the City of Buffalo.



"We need to do things with these lots. Why are we not doing stuff with these lots? They don't do a lot in here period," said Yost.

Cathy Amdur, the City of Buffalo's Commissioner of Permit and Inspections told Schwartz that the Buffalo's Department of Public Works has a cut schedule for vacant lots, and crews are working in Masten this week.

Amdur said: "City lots should be addressed in the next 5-7 days. Privately owned lots with grass over 10 inches are issued an “Order To Remedy” the situation within 5 days and a violation summons for $75."

