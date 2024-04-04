'It's bogus': Two Cheektowaga hotels cancel dozens of room reservations for total solar eclipse

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The total solar eclipse on April 8 is a day that has been circled on many calendars for months.

Thousands are expected to travel to Western New York, but imagine having long-time plans canceled just days before the historic event.

"I thought Buffalo would be a good spot," explained Amy Wollins, of Rockville, Maryland.

Wollins booked a two-night stay at Aloft Hotels in Cheektowaga for $122 per night months ago. She said she got a confirmation number, but last weekend when she called the hotel she was told the reservation was canceled.

"So what would've happened had I not called to confirm, came Sunday night with my reservation number then they say 'sorry'," asked Wollins.

Wollins called Marriott, which Aloft Hotels is under. Wollins said a supervisor offered her other nearby hotel rooms for more than five times the price of what she originally paid.

Wollins said she was also told her credit card was declined, but the hotel never called.



"Does it makes sense your card was declined?" asked 7 News' Michael Schwartz to Wollins.

"No, because I use that card all the time. I think it's bogus," replied Wollins.

Wollins is now forced to look at other options, as she has plans in Canada after the eclipse.



As for Chris Donnelly, he was lucky enough to find more than 75 rooms for customers of his travel company, Sugar Tours. However, he said he lost between $25,000 and $30,000 covering the cost of new, more expensive rooms for his customers from around the country, as well as Austria, Australia, and Germany.



"Really great people in Buffalo," said Donnelly. "I got a lot of phone calls from people in Buffalo apologizing for this happening."

Donnelly showed Schwartz contracts from the Aloft in Cheektowaga, and nearby Hampton Inn, a Hilton hotel. The contracts, from March 8, 2022, noted rates of $119 per night or lower for 110 rooms between the two hotels.

"They had our preliminary rooming list," said Donnelly. He said in March he was told that the reservations were canceled via email.

"Are you freaking kidding me!?" emphasized Donnelly about his initial reaction.

Donnelly feels the rooms were canceled because the hotels realized they could sell them at a much higher price.

Schwartz contacted the owner of the Aloft in Cheektowaga and Marriott, but he has not heard back. Schwartz did speak to a Hilton representative who said: "The [Hampton Inn] is independently owned and operated and therefore, we are unable to speak on their behalf. However, I have forwarded your inquiry to hotel management."