'It's a setback...again': Broken elevator keeping residents trapped in Buffalo's Lofts at University Heights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — InAugust 2023 I went to Raymond Backey's apartment in the Lofts at University Heights. He called 7 Problem Solvers back then because the elevator in the building was out of order. It's the only one in the building.

This week Backey called me because that same elevator is broken again.

"I was frustrated, and had nobody else to turn to," said Backey. "You did a good interview with me last time, and I knew you'd get business taken care of."

Backey depends on the elevator. He's had two major strokes and can't walk well. A sign on the first-floor elevator doors reads, "Elevator don't work."

"I can't go to the store," said Backey. "I had to cancel all my appointments this week for pain management, my physical therapy and dentist. That affects me."

The building on Lisbon Avenue is managed by Shinda Management located in Queens. I called their office on Monday and was told by an employee that she didn't know the elevator in Buffalo was not working. She said she would contact the building manager in Buffalo.

I called again on Tuesday morning and spoke to a man who works at the property. He said there was a leak in the roof that damaged the elevator and they were waiting for parts to repair it. He said he was told it would be fixed by Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday morning, the elevator is still broken.

Backey feels the neglect of the property has caused this issue to the elevator.

"If you put a Band-Aid on it, it's not going to heal," said Backey.

In 2023 I discovered the elevator service company wouldn’t fix the elevator because they were owed money by the property.

7 Problem Solvers will follow this story until the elevator and other issues are fixed on the property.