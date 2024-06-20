'It'll get up to 88-89 degrees': Cheektowaga apartments dealing with continued A/C issues

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The only difference between standing in Elizabeth Kaeding's apartment and standing outside, is that only one will have direct sunlight. On Thursday it was 87 degrees inside Kaeding's apartment at Edgebrook Estates in Cheektowaga. She called 7 Problem Solvers, because the AC has not been working for more than a month.

On May 3 Kaeding got a text from the property manager, which said the AC had to be disconnected in order to replace concrete slabs underneath the outdoor units. Kaeding said she understood.

However by the end of May Kaeding said the concrete was fixed, but the AC units were still not connected. On Thursday 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz went to the property to see the units were not connected.Kaeding and her dog have trying to stay cool with fans.

Kaeding was told that "the insurance claim units had to be addressed first" before hers. Not understanding the reasoning behind this, Kaeiding called 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz.

Schwartz called the Edgebrook Estates Leasing Office, and was told "No comment." He was told to call the company's corporate office, National Property Management Associates (NPMA).

An NPMA representative told Schwartz that she didn't know when the units would be fixed, but crews are working on it. The representative said the leasing office would know better.

On the same afternoon that Schwartz called the property, Kaeding got a text from the property manager who offered her a mobile AC unit.

"Is this the fist time you heard of a portable AC unit? asked Schwartz. "Yes," replied Kaeding.

Kaeding said she is not the only one without AC in her building, and doesn't understand why this hasn't been addressed sooner.

As Schwartz continues to wait for an update on this problem, if you have a consumer issue email 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com